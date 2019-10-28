UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Chairs Meeting Of Education And Human Resources Council

Mon 28th October 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, chaired the meeting of the council at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah said that the UAE’s local, regional and international development is the outcome of the long-term contributions of a qualified Emirati workforce, developed under the framework of a comprehensive participation process established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, since the country’s founding.

He added that the UAE, the land of giving, has always been keen to invest in its human resources and empower its community, citizens and residents to utilise their capacities and participate in the country’s success story.

Sheikh Abdullah then thanked the nation’s working residents who are reinforcing its stature, stressing that they are always welcome in the UAE.

He also thanked the committee in charge of implementing the "Letter of the New Season", led by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, which aims to adopt the directives of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, related to Emiratisation.

Emiratisation is a priority of the UAE’s leadership, Sheikh Abdullah stressed, while calling on all relevant public and private sector authorities to help achieve Emiratisation. He also urged them to contribute to stimulating the Emiratisation process and continue efforts to attract the best and qualified global skills, which he said will have a direct and positive impact on the work environment and stimulate competitiveness, as well as to encourage nationals to utilise their skills in competitive sectors across vital areas across the globe.

Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, presented the details of the "Abshery Initiative," which aims to increase the participation of Emirati women in the private sector which will help achieve the National Agenda.

It targets women from special or underprivileged social and economic backgrounds, such as those who depend on social aid, divorced women, widows, single women and women who are people of determination.

The initiative also aims to promote self-employment and the role of the ministry’s partners, as well as motivate the private sector to adopt flexible work policies and offer good job opportunities to attract women.

The Ministry of Education presented the country’s various academic curriculums, which include the British Curriculum, the International Baccalaureate, IB, and the Canadian, Australian and French curriculums, as well as how they meet the objectives of the UAE's National Agenda and for a Knowledge-based economy.

The presentation also explained the national student standards and how they harmonise with international standards, as well as the UAE’s efforts to cooperate with the private sector in this area, the acceptance criteria of registered national universities, and the importance of having several options in terms of accepting students based on their capacities.

The council was then briefed about the national school monitoring system, which aims to ensure that schools are committed to a unified nationwide criterion covering various aspects of the education system, including the construction of schools, safety and security, teaching and administrative personnel, and nutrition.

The meeting was attended by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education; Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills and Secretary-General of the Council; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences; Sarah Awadh Issa Muslim, Head of the Department of Education and Knowledge; Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al Karam, Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, and Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.

