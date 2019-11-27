Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Education and Human Resources Council

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and President of the Education and Human Resources Council, chaired the meeting of the council, held at the Youth Centre in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, presented the country’s entrepreneurship system and ways of encouraging UAE citizens to get involved in this area, as well as the best international practices. She also explained how to empower citizens to acquire the required skills to succeed in the knowledge sectors.

Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and President of Higher Colleges of Technology, HCT, Complex," presented the HCT’s 4g plan, which is based on three key pillars.

The first pillar involves training technical leaders through educating students to acquire two certificates, which are an academic certificate and a professional certificates issued by 22 global entities that have signed partnerships agreements with the HCT related to the "Blended Learning Model."

The second pillar consists of the principle "education for all," through providing educational opportunities to all citizens related to various academic subjects, to enable them to acquire the required technical skills for the industrial sector.

The third pillar is about "graduating entrepreneurs," in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to turn higher education institutions into free innovative economic zones, to enable students to practice innovative economic activities.

Al Hamli also presented the progress of the second edition of the UAE Emiratisation Award, which aims to reinforce the role of the private sector in promoting the concept of Emiratisation as a national duty and create an attractive environment for citizens in this sector.

He noted that the second edition of the award involves the addition of new categories, in implementation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s directives during the award’s first edition to add semi-governmental entities, Emiratisation support entities, and Emirati employees in the private sector.

The Council was also briefed about the decisions of the award’s jury related to four key categories, including the newly added categories. The key category is "Facilities and the Semi-Governmental Sector" while the second category is the "Best Emiratisation Supportive Entity," and the third category is "Emiratisation Leader." The fourth is "Best Citizen Employee."

Muhamed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Crown Prince Court in Abu Dhabi, highlighted the national results of the "Unified Evaluation of Moral Education," MESA, which was launched in 2018.

The current evaluation, which is in its second edition, involved 9,868 third, fifth, seventh and ninth-grade students from 79 schools around the country.

The meeting was attended by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education; Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills; Saeed Ahmed Ghabbash, Higher President of UAE University, UAEU; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences; Sarah Awadh Issa Muslim, Head of the Department of Education and Knowledge; Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al Karam, Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority-Dubai, and Mohammed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.