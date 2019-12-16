Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Education and Human Resources Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, chaired the council’s meeting held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah stated that the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, declaring 2020 as the "Year of Preparation for the country's next 50 years" represents a new era in the journey of investing in Emirati citizens.

"This year is a key milestone in planning and reinforcing the UAE’s overall economic competitiveness, which will be achieved through preparing human resources and supplying them with the necessary skills," he said while pointing out that the UAE has become a global model of development since its establishment by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"We aim, during the Year of Preparation, to continue the country’s journey of success to achieve the UAE Centennial 2071, by working, through the Education and Human Resources Council, to achieve significant development in future education and government work, as well as to implement the visions and directives of the country’s leadership to encourage Emiratisation in the private sector," he added.

He then stressed that 2020 represents a new era in the journey of the nation and a key opportunity for all members of the community to cooperate and work hard to strengthen the country’s position, noting that attracting the best professionals and international experts to work in the country and training nationals are among the country’s priority objectives to serve vital sectors inside the country and provide Federal and local government departments and private sector with qualified human resources, developing vital sectors, entrepreneurship and provide scientific research with the latest technology in various domains such as education, environment, sustainability and other fields.

"We are confident in the capacities of Emirati citizens and we are looking forward to everyone’s participation, both citizens and residents, in a working system based on strategic partnerships and cooperation. I am proud to be a member of the nation’s team and working on the celebration of the country’s golden jubilee. Our dreams are big and our ambitions have no limits. Together, we can ensure a prosperous future for all Emiratis," he further added.

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, presented the national curriculums related to sports, health, education, and extracurricular activities for all grades.

Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education, presented the methods of empowering private schools students in the Arabic language and related curriculums.

The council also discussed the educational aid provided by the UAE to other countries and scholarships for foreign students to study in the UAE.

The council then praised the role of the various national authorities in supporting friendly countries through educational scholarships or allocation of seats in local higher education institutions, and recommended increasing the number of students benefitting from the programmes.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills and Secretary-General of the Council; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State; and other officials attended the meeting.