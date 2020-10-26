Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committee Overseeing National Strategy on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has chaired the meeting of the Higher Committee Overseeing the National Strategy on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the members of the Committee and hailed the efforts of the task forces to fully achieve the objectives entrusted to the committee. He was briefed about the developments of the committee's work and its progress.

The committee's work plan for the next month was also approved.

The meeting was attended by Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority; Abdulhamid Saeed, Governor of the UAE Central Bank; Ahmed Al Dhaheri, Head of the State Security Apparatus; Major General Talal Al Falasi, Director-General of the Department of State Security; Lieutenant General Saif Abdullah Al Shaafar, Under-Secretary of State of the Ministry of the Interior; Abdulnasser Alshaali, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.