Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committee on anti-money laundering, countering financing of terrorism

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has chaired the 8th virtual meeting of the Higher Committee Overseeing the National Strategy on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism.

The members of the committee reviewed the latest developments pertaining to the implementation of the UAE's action plan for anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism, in addition to the committee's future plans to achieve the desirable .

The attendees also discussed the progress made by concerned authorities and strides made since the committee's last meeting.

The meeting covered priorities and next steps to be taken by the authorities to meet all the requirements and recommendations submitted by the Financial Action Task Force.

The meeting was attended by Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khalid Mohammed Salem Balama, Governor of the UAE Central Bank; Ahmed Al Dhaheri, Chief of State Security Apparatus; Major General Talal Al Falasi, Director-General of the State Security Department in Dubai; in addition to a number of senior officials.