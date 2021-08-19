UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Chairs Meeting Of Higher Committee Overseeing National Strategy To Combat Money Laundering And Terrorist Financing

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 01:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committee Overseeing National Strategy to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has chaired the eleventh meeting of the Higher Committee Overseeing the National Strategy to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing.

Sheikh Abdullah and members of the committee were briefed on the progress made by the concerned authorities with regards to combating money laundering and terrorist financing, in addition to the targeted actions and reforms being undertaken in preparation for the submission of the UAE’s post observation period report to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in October 2021.

During the meeting, the Executive Office of Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) gave a presentation on the advancements made within the country's assessment file with regards to the FATF; the latest developments in the implementation of the national action plan to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, and the most prominent achievements and challenges related to meeting various targets related to the FATF recommendations included in the UAE’s mutual evaluation report.

The Higher Committee was also briefed on the timeline for upcoming events and deadlines within the observation period and the enhanced follow-up process for the UAE. His Highness directed concerned authorities to provide all necessary support and cooperation to complete the country’s post observation period report in a manner that reflects the great efforts and tangible developments achieved by the UAE in upgrading its national system to counter money laundering and terrorist financing over the past year. He also directed focus on the international cooperation file in particular, in line with the important positive role that the UAE plays globally in curbing financial crime and combating extremism, terrorism, and the proliferation of arms.

Other highlights of the meeting included committee members being provided an overview of the approved mechanism for the regulation of "hawala" brokers in the country. Approval was also provided to the Executive Office’s initiative to train 1,000 public and private sector employees in the field of combating money laundering and terrorist financing over the next five years.

Moreover, the committee was also briefed on the procedures of the Ministry of Economy regarding establishments that did not comply with the registration in the Financial Intelligence Unit’s (GoAML) system, which resulted in the imposition of 3,083 financial fines, worth AED50,000 each.

The meeting was attended by Sultan Saeed Al Badi, Minister of Justice, Obaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Abdulla Bin Touq, Minister of Economy, Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, Ali Al Neyadi, Commissioner of Customs and Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority, and Lieutenant General Talal Al Falasi, Director-General of the State Security Department in Dubai , Khaled Balama Al Tamimi, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, Hessa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, and Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police .

Also in the attendance were Ibrahim Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director-General of the State Security Service, Rashid Al Ameri, Undersecretary for Government Coordination Sector at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and Hamid Saif Al Zaabi, Director-General of the Executive Office to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Governor UAE Dubai Bank Rashid Progress United Arab Emirates Money October Financial Action Task Force Post All Government

Recent Stories

Brazil reports 41,714 COVID -19 cases, 1,064 death ..

Brazil reports 41,714 COVID -19 cases, 1,064 deaths

2 hours ago
 Kuwait reports 237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Kuwait reports 237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

2 hours ago
 International jury panel for &#039;Louvre Abu Dhab ..

International jury panel for &#039;Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021&#039;, Richard ..

2 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE’s charity brings smiles to peop ..

Local Press: UAE’s charity brings smiles to people in Gaza

3 hours ago
 India reports 36,401 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 36,401 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.