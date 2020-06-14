Abdullah bin Zayed chairs remote meeting of Education and Human Resources Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and President of the Education and Human Resources Council, chaired the council’s meeting, which was held remotely.

During the meeting, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, presented the initiative, titled, "Hayakom," which will be launched as part of the official campaign, entitled, #ThankYouHeroes, launched by the UAE’s leadership to appreciate the hard work, sacrifices, and dedication of UAE first line of defenders against coronavirus, COVID-19.

The initiative aims to give the children of health sector employees the opportunity to register in Emirati schools, in recognition of their efforts and to reinforce the UAE’s values of giving and gratitude for people who work hard in their jobs, led by health sector workers, he added.

He then presented the goals of the initiative, titled, "Inspiring Teachers," which will be launched by the Ministry of Education to addresses various topics related to education, learning, leading educational practices and experiences, influential initiatives and success stories. The initiative is open to those who have ideas related to education.

The council discussed the suggestion of the Ministry of Education on issuing a resolution to establish nurseries and healthcare rooms in the headquarters and branches of government authorities, which aims to determine the minimum mandatory conditions for establishing nurseries and healthcare rooms.

The meeting also discussed the precautionary procedures to ensure the implementation of social distancing and protect children and workers in nurseries, in line with the standards of the Ministry of Health and Protection, MOHAP, and the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA.

The resolution will support government employees and create nurseries for their children, reflecting the keenness of the UAE Government to reinforce the role of women in the community.

Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, presented the key outcomes of a study on the challenges facing people of determination during quarantine, which involved 1,808 people, with 71.4 percent being parents and 28.6 percent being people of determination.

She then presented several suggestions for overcoming related challenges included in the study, such as providing equipment and tools, performing checkups, offering health services at home, continuing remote learning, and providing psychological support programmes and guidance to parents, in addition to launching sustainable awareness services.