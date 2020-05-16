Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two virtual meetings of Education and Human Resources Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council (EHRC) has sent a message of thanks and appreciation to nurses on the occasion of the International Nurses Day, observed on May 12 every year, describing them as a "role model for dedication, and hard work."

This came as H.H. Sheikh Abdullah recently chaired two virtual meetings of the EHRC to review the efforts made at the country level to ensure continuity of learning under the current circumstances the country is going through.

"Nurses and paramedics are valiantly and wholeheartedly performing their role in their capacity as our first-line of defence in the face of COVID-19; their profession embodies the true meanings of mercy, compassion and noble human values," Sheikh Abdullah added.

During the meeting, Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, reviewed a scheme mooted in a cabinet meeting recently under the title "Data of Education and Labour Market" which is aimed at adopting best international practices in terms of decision making by providing decision makers and legislators a comprehensive database enabling them to launch projects and initiatives based on statistical analysis and future-oriented visions.

The project envisages data pooling from six government entities: Ministry of Education; Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Department of Education and Knowledge-Abu Dhabi; Knowledge and Human Development Authority; General Pension and Social Security Authority; and Abu Dhabi Retirement Pension & Benefits Fund, to ensure adopting a holistic approach of students' transition to labour market.

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, reviewed the Smart Learning Portal provided by the Ministry as part of the distance learning system, shedding light on the 14 digital platforms available via the portal to ensure providing content aligned to the syllabi taught across various academic stages.

"The ministry has launched constant channels of communication with various countries to cement cooperation and exchange experience in the education field, as well as provided logistics support for friendly countries to mitigate the impact of the health crisis on their students," said the minister.

Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, reviewed a study on the impact of self-isolation on people of determination and the challenges they meet under the current circumstances, explaining that the study targeted 2000 individuals.

The meeting was attended by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education, Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State, Sara Awad Issa Musallam, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, Saeed Ahmed Ghobash, Chancellor of the UAE University, Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Chairman of the board of Directors and Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai, Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, and Mohamed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Crown Prince Court.