Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Education and Human Resources Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, EHRC, chaired the council’s meeting held remotely via video conferencing.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah praised the key role of nursing cadres during the COVID-19 pandemic, and highlighted their unlimited sacrifices and devotion to their profession and country, being a key category of frontline worker, stressing that they deserve continuous support and appreciation.

"Nursing cadres are an integral part of the UAE’s health system, and we have a duty to provide them with a supportive environment, development opportunities and plans aimed at reinforcing their efficiency, as well as to highlight their contributions to drafting health plans, achieving national priorities and ensuring an ideal and flexible response to health crises and emergencies," Sheikh Abdullah said.

Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, presented the "National Strategy for Nursing and Midwifery Professions-Roadmap for 2025," which reflects the country’s keenness to achieve leadership and adopt the best regional and global practices to strengthen the health system.

The strategy, which is the first of its kind in the country, encourages more citizens to join the profession, promote public and specialist nursing academic programmes, and raise the quality of nursing care and midwifery services around the country through five strategic pillars, which are governance and effective legislation, a comprehensive labour administration system for the nursing and midwifery profession, high-quality health and nursing services, improving the quality and innovation in education and professional development, and scientific research and evidence-based practice.

Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, presented the latest developments and statistics related to the education system amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as on the procedures and controls governing students, teachers and administrative staff attendance at public and private schools, nurseries, universities.

Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, suggested the adoption of new criteria for the acceptance requirements of scholarships programmes, in line with the best international standards.

The council also discussed the importance of widening the scope of scholarship destinations, fields, specialisations and languages, to diversify the knowledge acquired by Emirati students.

The meeting was attended by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, and United Arab Emirates University Chancellor, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, Secretary General of the Council.

Other attendees included: Sara Awad Issa Musallam, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Chairman of the board of Directors and Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority - Dubai, Dr. Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Private Education Authority, and Muhamed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of Education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court.