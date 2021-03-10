Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Education and Human Resources Council

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the education and Human Resources Council (EHRC), chaired the council’s meeting, which was held today via video conferencing.

During the meeting, the council discussed the developments to the launch of the National Institute for Health Specialties, the "Emirati board," with representatives of national health authorities.

Sheikh Abdullah also highlighted the importance of strengthening the role of the institute, in line with the highest academic standards, to enhance the country’s competitiveness and assert its leading global position in the health sector.

"The severe repercussions of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic witnessed by the entire world underscore the importance of having qualified national cadres at all medical and administrative specialities in the health sector, which can be achieved by supporting the role of the institute in creating an environment that assists medical cadres around the country, ensuring its readiness to face health crises and emergencies and boosting its regional and international competitiveness," he said.

The national health sector has demonstrated its ability to address the pandemic, he added, lauding the significant role of medical, nursing and administrative staff working as part of the country’s frontlines in the battle against the virus.

The institute aims to strengthen the country’s health sector by reinforcing medical professionals at academic and professional levels and advancing health specialities, in cooperation with medical and academic organisations both inside and outside the country based on national healthcare needs.

Hussain Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, explained the national framework for monitoring public and private schools in the country, as well as the key follow-up areas outlined in the framework, such as major performance indicators, action mechanisms and controls, school monitoring operations, and governance and regulatory powers.

Al Hammadi also presented the developments to the "National Education Data Governance and Connectivity Project" being implemented in cooperation with educational authorities and key national partners.

He then pointed out that the project aims to establish an educational database that will help boost customers’ happiness and satisfaction about digital services, as well as enable the country’s authorities to adopt strategic policies and launch studies based on accurate and timely information, to support the decision-making process and implement proactive procedures.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, presented the activities of the "Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations 2021," whose third edition is set to be launched on 14th March, 2021, under the theme, "Thriving in the Next Normal."

He stressed that the current edition will witness the participation of several key leaders, decision-makers and experts from around the world, in addition to over 13,000 young people from different countries.

The EHRC’s members highlighted the pivotal role of the majlis in empowering the youth to design the country’s future.

The meeting was attended by several ministers and senior officials.