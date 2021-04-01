Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Education and Human Resources Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council (EHRC), chaired the council’s virtual meeting, which discussed the strategic plans and future orientations of national public higher education establishments and a proposed action framework for the governance of the public higher education sector.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the keenness of the UAE, in line with the directives of its leadership, to invest in the education of the Emirati people, enhance the excellence of national higher education institutions, improve educational outcomes in accordance with the best global standards, and attract students from around the world, which will increase the country’s international competitiveness.

"We want our national universities to become leading international academic establishments, which are capable of preparing qualified cadres who are aware and open to all cultures and meet the requirements of the labour market," he added.

He then highlighted the importance of the country’s higher education establishments to continue upgrading their curriculums, to improve the quality of their outcomes while pointing out that they have educated, over many decades, national leaders who have contributed to the country’s process of development.

Sheikh Abdullah also highlighted the fact that the UAE’s universities are competing with the most prominent global universities and have attained advanced positions in international university rankings, due to the vision and support of the UAE’s leadership related to the higher education sector.

The sector plays a key role in supplying vital national industries with human capital who have the necessary capacities and skills to lead the future and showcase the country’s overall advancement, which will boost the UAE’s competitiveness both regionally and globally, he further added.

The public higher education sector’s governance framework of action, which was developed in partnership with relevant national authorities, aims to provide public higher education establishments with the necessary flexibility to manage their academic programmes, which will strengthen the quality of their outcomes and performance.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth and President of Zayed University, presented the strategic approach of Zayed University and its 2022-2026 roadmap, stressing its keenness to educate a generation of graduates who are fully equipped to contribute to the country’s labour market.

The university’s plan to engage in interdisciplinary education will reinforce its readiness for future developments, she added, highlighting the importance of Zayed University’s adoption of the highest technological standards, to prepare its students to achieve their desired goals.

Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Chairman of the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), presented the key pillars of the HCT’s strategy for 2022 to 2026 while stressing its commitment to support young talents.

He also highlighted the HCT’s major role in educating young talents who are capable of establishing their companies and contributing to the country’s sustainable development process.

Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Supreme President of UAE University (UAEU), presented the key pillars of the UAEU’s strategic plan for 2022 to 2026, stressing that education is prioritised by the country’s leadership.