Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Education and Human Resources Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, chaired a virtual meeting of the council.

During the meeting, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education (MoE), talked about developments in the scholarships programme, as well as the efforts to diversify scholarship destinations and areas of study, to help enrich students' skills and expertise and enhance their competitiveness in the labour market.

He also touched on the initiatives that aim to prepare students in terms of their education in host countries.

Student support initiatives include orientation initiatives, such as the Intilaqa Initiative and a student exchange initiative, along with various programmes set up in collaboration with government authorities, including the Ministry of Culture and Youth, which aim to encourage students to apply for scholarship in arts and culture fields, Al Hammadi said.

He presented the developments related to the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) at the MoE, along with statistics on licenced higher education institutions and accredited academic programmes.

Moreover, Al Hammadi highlighted key CAA projects and achievements, including the launch of new accreditation criteria, the restructuring of the academic programmes and joint international accreditation initiatives, as well as its future plans.

Sara Awadh Issa Mussallam, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi's Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), showcased the progress of ADEK's Virtual Charter school, which was launched in collaboration with Edurizon as an innovative solution aimed at providing education opportunities for students from low-income families, who were financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was attended by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education; Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, Secretary-General of the Council, and other high-ranking officials.