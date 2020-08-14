ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Andrés Allamand Zavala, the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile, discussed ways of enhancing ties of friendship and cooperation in addition to an array of the latest regional and global issues of mutual interest.

In a telephone conversation, Sheikh Abdullah congratulated Zavala and wished him luck at his new post.

The two ministers reviewed the latest developments related to the coronavirus, COVID-19, and the efforts being made by the two countries to contain its impact as well as their cooperation and coordination in this regards.

Both sides affirmed the need to strengthen international cooperation to overcome the repercussions of the pandemic and stressed the importance of supporting global research efforts to discover a vaccine.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the distinguished UAE-Chile's ties, noting the continuing progress in areas of cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The Chilean foreign minister expressed his country's desire for greater cooperation with the UAE, thanking the UAE for extending medical aid to his country in its efforts to contain the pandemic.