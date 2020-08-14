UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed, Chile's FM Discuss Efforts To Contain COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 03:30 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Chile's FM discuss efforts to contain COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Andrés Allamand Zavala, the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile, discussed ways of enhancing ties of friendship and cooperation in addition to an array of the latest regional and global issues of mutual interest.

In a telephone conversation, Sheikh Abdullah congratulated Zavala and wished him luck at his new post.

The two ministers reviewed the latest developments related to the coronavirus, COVID-19, and the efforts being made by the two countries to contain its impact as well as their cooperation and coordination in this regards.

Both sides affirmed the need to strengthen international cooperation to overcome the repercussions of the pandemic and stressed the importance of supporting global research efforts to discover a vaccine.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the distinguished UAE-Chile's ties, noting the continuing progress in areas of cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The Chilean foreign minister expressed his country's desire for greater cooperation with the UAE, thanking the UAE for extending medical aid to his country in its efforts to contain the pandemic.

Related Topics

UAE Progress Chile Post Lucky Cement Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat is not less than a bomb

12 minutes ago

Emirati Al Nuaimi and Gemany’s Hansske top the c ..

25 minutes ago

Darren Sammy wishes Independence Day to Pakistan

26 minutes ago

Oman supports UAE&#039;s decision on relations wit ..

35 minutes ago

Japan welcomes joint statement by US, UAE and Isra ..

1 hour ago

France welcomes freeze on Palestinian territories ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.