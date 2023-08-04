Abdullah bin Zayed, Chinese counterpart review bilateral relations, strategic partnership

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed over the phone with Wang Yi, Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China, bilateral relations and strategic partnership between their countries and opportunities to enhance them across all domains.

During the call, the two minister reached an agreement to celebrate next year the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and the People's Republic of China.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed praised the deep-rooted UAE-China strategic ties, reaffirming the UAE's keenness to boost efforts aimed at developing the prospects of cooperation and comprehensive partnership with China to serve the mutual benefits of the two countries and their peoples.