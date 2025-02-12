Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed, Colombian Foreign Minister Discuss Strengthening Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 07:45 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Colombian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today with Laura Sarabia, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia., on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit, currently on session in Dubai.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats discussed prospects for cooperation and ways to enhance it across various fields, including trade and investment.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Sarabia, praising the growing and evolving relations between the two countries.

He also emphasised the commitment of both nations to advancing frameworks for cooperation and partnership across multiple sectors, fostering prosperity and development for their respective peoples.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, and Mohammed Abdullah Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Colombia.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Colombia Top

Recent Stories

IMF’s meeting with judges an unprecedented event ..

IMF’s meeting with judges an unprecedented event: Fazl

1 minute ago
 UAE affirms its unwavering commitment to supportin ..

UAE affirms its unwavering commitment to supporting joint Arab action

1 minute ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Colombian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Colombian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan sends third letter to COAS Gen Asim Mun ..

Imran Khan sends third letter to COAS Gen Asim Munir

14 minutes ago
 UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 clears roads i ..

UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 clears roads in Rafah to improve mobility

31 minutes ago
 9 BISP aid distribution sites closed in Muzaffarga ..

9 BISP aid distribution sites closed in Muzaffargarh

27 minutes ago
Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman takes additional char ..

Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman takes additional charge as Chairman KPT

33 minutes ago
 CM visits LDA’s sustainable development pilot pr ..

CM visits LDA’s sustainable development pilot project in Gulberg

27 minutes ago
 10 killed, 1518 injured in 1330 RTCs in Punjab

10 killed, 1518 injured in 1330 RTCs in Punjab

27 minutes ago
 Over 1,800 cops deputed for Cholistan Rally securi ..

Over 1,800 cops deputed for Cholistan Rally security

27 minutes ago
 Art exhibition inaugurated

Art exhibition inaugurated

27 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr, Costa Rica's Vice Minister of Expen ..

Saud bin Saqr, Costa Rica's Vice Minister of Expenditures discuss relations

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East