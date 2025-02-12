Abdullah bin Zayed, Colombian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today with Laura Sarabia, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia., on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit, currently on session in Dubai.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats discussed prospects for cooperation and ways to enhance it across various fields, including trade and investment.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Sarabia, praising the growing and evolving relations between the two countries.

He also emphasised the commitment of both nations to advancing frameworks for cooperation and partnership across multiple sectors, fostering prosperity and development for their respective peoples.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, and Mohammed Abdullah Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Colombia.