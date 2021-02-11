(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said that the UAE will continue to carry out distinguished diplomatic work and maintain its prestigious position at the regional and international levels.

The UAE top diplomat’s statement came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai - in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces- today announced a cabinet reshuffle affecting Ministerial positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, where Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar and Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan have been appointed Ministers of State, and Dr. Anwar Gargash and Zaki Nusseibeh have been appointed as advisors to the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also awarded the Order of the Union to Dr. Anwar Gargash for his dedicated work to support the country's foreign policies and strengthen the UAE’s diplomatic relations at the regional and international levels. Zaki Nusseibeh was also honored with the Order of the Union for his long cultural and diplomatic career serving the United Arab Emirates.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed that both Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar and Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan have been chosen as Ministers of State due to their experience and outstanding achievements at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

"Al Marar has worked in the diplomatic service since 1978. Sheikh Shakhbout, who is part of the new generation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has proven his ability by consolidating relations with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to which he served as Ambassador, and for which he was the subject of much praise."

Sheikh Abdullah added: "Their Excellencies will join the other Ministers of State in managing the foreign policies of the UAE, in support of the political positions of the UAE and its relationships with international partners. Together they will work to strengthen the UAE’s position and build diplomatic capacity to uphold the interests of the State and its citizens abroad."

His Highness extended his appreciation and gratitude to both Dr. Anwar Gargash and Zaki Nusseibeh for their outstanding service to "our beloved country", noting that they will now serve the nation through new and important roles, and that the UAE will remain appreciative of their valuable efforts.