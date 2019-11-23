UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Concludes Visit To US, Highlights Shared Outlook For Regional Peace, Strong Economic, Cultural Ties

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 03:00 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed concludes visit to US, highlights shared outlook for regional peace, strong economic, cultural ties

WASHINGTON, DC, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Friday concluded his visit to Washington, DC after meeting with senior US government officials.

Sheikh Abdullah met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. They discussed UAE-US cooperation to create mutual prosperity and ensure security in the middle East and around the world.

"The UAE and the US are close friends and strong allies," said Sheikh Abdullah. "Our enduring bilateral partnership with the US is based on shared values and a common outlook for a more inclusive and peaceful future in the region."

The officials discussed issues of common interest, including ways to continue working together to counter extremism challenge the broad range of threats posed by Iran, and promote more inclusive and peaceful societies in the Middle East region.

They also discussed the strong economic ties between the US and UAE.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the US$14.54 billion trade surplus with the UAE in 2018 – the US’ fourth largest trade surplus globally – and the hundreds of billions of Dollars of UAE investments in the US that support American jobs.

Noting that coexistence and tolerance for everyone, no matter their nationality, religion or belief, is one of the shared core values between the UAE and US, Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the Abrahamic Family House that will be built on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi. The Abrahamic Family House will be an interfaith center that features a mosque, church and synagogue.

The officials also discussed Expo 2020 Dubai, which will begin next October, and shared enthusiasm for a successful event that will showcase technological and scientific innovations to an expected 25 million visitors from around the world.

Related Topics

World Iran Washington UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Visit Middle East October 2018 2020 Mosque Church Family Event From Government Billion Million Jobs Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Corbyn warns British people of BJP's attempt to sp ..

18 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Lahore

9 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy ninth round begins on Monday

29 minutes ago

Turkey has stood by Kashmir during its darkest hou ..

41 minutes ago

Pope Francis arrives in Japan on second leg of Asi ..

32 minutes ago

PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme to launch youth card f ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.