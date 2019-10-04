UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Concludes Visit To Washington DC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 06:30 PM

WASHINGTON, DC, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2019) UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has concluded his visit to Washington, DC.

During his visit, accompanied by UAE Ambassador to the United States of America Yousef Al Otaiba, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed met with Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner, Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Hugh Dugan and senior Senate staffers.

During the meetings, His Highness and US officials highlighted the importance of continued UAE-US cooperation to advance common interests, confront terrorism and extremism and create a positive future for the middle East region. The officials reaffirmed the strong trade ties between the two countries.

"The UAE is committed to working with the United States to address pressing global challenges, ensure regional and global stability and pursue opportunities that enhance mutual prosperity," said Sheikh Abdullah.

On Capitol Hill, Sheikh Abdullah met with senior staffers from the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. During the discussions, the UAE Foreign Minister noted the existing cooperation between the UAE and the US on security and economic matters, and discussed new efforts to advance mutual interests.

Earlier in the week, His Highness met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other US government officials.

