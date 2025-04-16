Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed Condemns Plot Targeting Jordan's National Security, Commends Vigilance Of Its Security Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 01:00 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan's national security, commends vigilance of its security services

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has strongly denounced and condemned a plot that threatened national security by inciting chaos and destruction within the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

In a statement, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering position and strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.

Furthermore, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed commended the vigilance and competence of Jordan's security services and affirmed the UAE’s steadfast support and assistance for, and solidarity with Jordan in confronting attempts that undermine national security, and its support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its security and stability, reflecting the strong brotherly ties between the two leaderships and peoples.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Condemnation Threatened UAE Criminals All

Recent Stories

Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthen ..

Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..

2 minutes ago
 Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to r ..

Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..

2 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan' ..

Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan's national security, commends ..

17 minutes ago
 Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US- ..

Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US-Iran talks

33 minutes ago
 40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Socie ..

40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Society opens at Sharjah Art Museum

47 minutes ago
 UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for fu ..

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for full implementation of Security ..

47 minutes ago
e& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY ..

E& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY 2024

47 minutes ago
 Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement cr ..

Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement crisis: UNHCR

1 hour ago
 IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 kicks off in Dubai

IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 kicks off in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration of regional vaccine distribu ..

1 hour ago
 NHRI receives UN delegation to discuss protection ..

NHRI receives UN delegation to discuss protection of children’s rights, vulner ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Accountability Authority signs MoU with Russia ..

UAE Accountability Authority signs MoU with Russian Prosecutor-General’s Offic ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East