ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has strongly denounced and condemned a plot that threatened national security by inciting chaos and destruction within the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

In a statement, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering position and strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.

Furthermore, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed commended the vigilance and competence of Jordan's security services and affirmed the UAE’s steadfast support and assistance for, and solidarity with Jordan in confronting attempts that undermine national security, and its support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its security and stability, reflecting the strong brotherly ties between the two leaderships and peoples.