UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Condoles Israel's FM Over Mount Meron Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed condoles Israel's FM over Mount Meron incident

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2021) ABU DHABI, 30th April 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, offered his condolences to Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabi Ashkenazi on the victims of the stampede which occurred during a festival at Mount Meron.

During a telephone conversation with the Israeli Minister on Friday, Sheikh Abdullah expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the Israeli government and people, and to the families of the victims. He wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Related Topics

Injured Abu Dhabi April Government

Recent Stories

Top seed Zverev crashes out in Munich to world 107 ..

2 minutes ago

Roskomnadzor Demands From Facebook to Restore Acce ..

2 minutes ago

Tunisia tourist charter flights return despite vir ..

2 minutes ago

Paraguay's Companies Show Interest in Producing Sp ..

2 minutes ago

Two police officers transferred

3 minutes ago

US Actively Discussing Meeting Date for Putin-Bide ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.