(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2021) ABU DHABI, 30th April 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, offered his condolences to Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabi Ashkenazi on the victims of the stampede which occurred during a festival at Mount Meron.

During a telephone conversation with the Israeli Minister on Friday, Sheikh Abdullah expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the Israeli government and people, and to the families of the victims. He wished the injured a speedy recovery.