Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates education sector on new academic year

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2023) ABU DHABI, 28th August, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council (EHRC), delivered a message extending his blessings to students, teachers and all workers in the educational sector as they return to schools for the commencement of the new academic year 2023/2024.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah stated, "Our students, teachers, and all workers in the education sector, I wish to convey the regards of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. They extend their greetings on the new academic year and share their aspirations for the future, their directives, and their unwavering support to enhance and advance our educational system comprehensively. We share the commitment to enable you with the highest standards and tools to elevate the quality of the education outcomes.”

H.H. added, “Together, we embark on a new educational journey brimming with opportunities. With confidence, we anticipate progress and success this year it our pursuit to the highest educational and developmental objectives for our students. We extend our sincere wishes for a prosperous and fulfilling academic year, encouraging you to be ever ready to embrace challenges as opportunities and to play an active role in shaping a promising future for our beloved homeland.”

H.H. emphasised, "We hold the role of teachers in high regard, as they play a pivotal part in shaping the future of our generations. We deeply appreciate your commitment and endeavors in grooming them to shoulder responsibilities and advance our nation's prospects.”

H.H. further added, “To our esteemed students, remember that your responsibility stretches beyond realizing your personal aspirations; it encompasses your contribution to building an advanced and prosperous society that fulfills our collective aspirations for our beloved nation, the UAE”.

H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, Vice-Chairperson of the Education and Human Resources Council, and Chairperson of the National Centre for Education Quality, extended her congratulations to students, their families, and teachers. She stated, “As a new chapter of your educational journey unfolds, I address students, families, and teachers with warm regards and well-wishes. May this academic year be filled with success and inspiration as you pave the way towards crafting a promising future for our beloved nation.”

She further added, “I hope our students always remember the reason they come to school each day: to grow holistically, including their values, knowledge, and intellectual, social, and emotional skills. Let this purpose fuel our collective pursuit of excellence. To our dedicated teachers, the ultimate goal of education is to empower our learners to improve the world around them, and your accomplishments shine as a source of national pride. Education empowers our students with the capacity to shape our world, and we hold steadfast confidence in your ability to realize this potential. This academic year promises growth, achievement, and enduring impact.”

Sheikha Mariam concluded by stating, “I extend my wishes for an academic year abundant with accomplishments and excellence. May you always remain a wellspring of inspiration for both yourselves and those in your vicinity. I encourage you to seize every moment of this year, challenge yourselves, and contribute positively to our shared vision for the future.”