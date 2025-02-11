- Home
- Middle East
- Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Nawaf Salam on his appointment as Lebanon's Prime Minister
Abdullah Bin Zayed Congratulates Nawaf Salam On His Appointment As Lebanon's Prime Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulated Nawaf Salam during a phone call today on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon.
The UAE top diplomat wished success and luck for the Lebanese government in fulfilling its responsibilities to enhance Lebanon’s status, support its people, and provide factors for development, prosperity, and a dignified life they deserve.
During the call, they discussed the strong fraternal relations between the two countries.
Sheikh Abdullah also reiterated the UAE’s support for all efforts aimed at strengthening security and stability in Lebanon and fulfilling the aspirations of its people for development and prosperity.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Nawaf Salam on his appointment as Lebanon's Pri ..
Our partnership with UAE strategic, growing, Polish President tells WAM
City experiences partly cloudy weather
PM lauds UAE’s visionary leadership for transforming Dubai into a global busin ..
Pakistan, Kuwait agree to further expand bilateral cooperation
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for strengthening of climate financ ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister discuss strengthening coop ..
Kashmiri martyrs' supreme sacrifices remembered, International Community urged t ..
Sanghar: Oversight committee meeting on education reforms held
Pakistan, Bahrain have vast opportunities to explore in investment trade, busine ..
Kashmiris honor Shaheed Maqbool Butt's 41st martyrdom anniversary with renewed p ..
KPK health department seeks annual performance reports from MTI's
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Nawaf Salam on his appointment as Lebanon's Prime Minister2 minutes ago
-
Our partnership with UAE strategic, growing, Polish President tells WAM17 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister discuss strengthening cooperation, partnership47 minutes ago
-
Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank sign MoU on driving innovation to address global wate ..2 hours ago
-
Guatemala’s Economy Minister affirms her country's desire to develop economic relations, partnersh ..2 hours ago
-
Jiu-Jitsu National Team heads to Thailand to participate in Asian Championships2 hours ago
-
Latest Deloitte research shows over 65% of organisations in Middle East plan to increase investment ..2 hours ago
-
SCCI strengthens partnerships to elevate management practices2 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan strengthens digital cooperation with UAE2 hours ago
-
UNDP working on designing insurance policies for broad protection for farmers in Arab region: UN off ..2 hours ago
-
OPEC Fund provides €50 million loan to accelerate Türkiye’s green transformation3 hours ago
-
AED1.57 bn in Ajman real estate transactions during January 20253 hours ago