Abdullah Bin Zayed Congratulates Nawaf Salam On His Appointment As Lebanon's Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Nawaf Salam on his appointment as Lebanon's Prime Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulated Nawaf Salam during a phone call today on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon.

The UAE top diplomat wished success and luck for the Lebanese government in fulfilling its responsibilities to enhance Lebanon’s status, support its people, and provide factors for development, prosperity, and a dignified life they deserve.

During the call, they discussed the strong fraternal relations between the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah also reiterated the UAE’s support for all efforts aimed at strengthening security and stability in Lebanon and fulfilling the aspirations of its people for development and prosperity.

