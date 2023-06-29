Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has congratulated George Gerapetridis on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of the Hellenic Republic.

During a phone call, the UAE Top Diplomat wished his Greek counterpart full success in fulfilling his new responsibilities, appreciating the two nations' excellent strategic relations.



Sheikh Abdullah said he was looking forward to collaborating with the Greek FM to further develop the friendship and strategic partnership between the two nations in all spheres, in a way that benefits their peoples.