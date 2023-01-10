Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Malaysian Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has congratulated Senator Dr. Zambry Abd Kadir, on the occasion of his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia.

During a phone call, Sheikh Abdullah wished Dr. Kadir luck in his new position, lauding the ongoing development of the decades-old bilateral relations between the two countries.

They also discussed several issues of mutual interest and the latest regional and international developments.