Abdullah Bin Zayed Congratulates Turkish Counterpart On Erdoğan's Re-election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2023 | 02:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has congratulated Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, on the re-election of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as President of the Republic of Turkey.

During a phone conversation with Çavuşoğlu, Sheikh Abdullah wished continued progress and prosperity for Turkey under the leadership of President Erdoğan, highlighting the thriving strategic partnership between the UAE and Türkiye.

The UAE top diplomat expressed his eagerness to continue working with Çavuşoğlu to further strengthen the strategic relations between their countries and expand UAE-Türkiye cooperation further.

He noted that the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries last March and its ratification by the two governments today in preparation for its implementation soon epitomises the aspirations of the leaderships of the two countries and their keenness to deepen and strengthen their cooperation, with the aim of achieving their development goals and driving their sustainable economic prosperity to serve the interests of their peoples, especially as it stands to boost non-oil trade between the two countries to over US$40 billion annually within 5 years.

