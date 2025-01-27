Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates UAE leadership, people, residents on 'Year of Community'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) Members of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, have commended the UAE Presidential declaration of 2025 as the Year of Community.

In statements today, the Council Chairman and members said the presidential announcement further strengthens the values of social cohesion and comprehensive development in the country.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the UAE's leadership and people, as well as everyone who considers the UAE their home, on this declaration, describing it as a noble initiative that "encourages all of us to celebrate the shared values that unite all members of the UAE society under one heart, one identity, and one vision”.

"The 'Year of Community' carries a noble message to enhance community cohesion and strengthen social ties and fraternal and human bonds that connect each of us with our families, relatives, loved ones, colleagues, and everyone we share life with in our dear homeland," H.H. Sheikh Abdullah said.

“The strength of our nation lies in these close bonds, which are our most valuable resource for building a cohesive and prosperous society filled with harmony, love, and optimism for an innovation-driven future that embraces others."

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah added, "At the ‘Education, Human Development and Community Development Council’, we receive this message with renewed determination and commitment to following in the footsteps of the wise leadership’s forward-looking vision, giving greater attention and care to our community.

“We understand that community development and empowerment is a shared responsibility and a collective commitment that involves both institutions and individuals, men and women, young and old, citizens and residents, embodying the spirit of cooperation, solidarity, fraternity, and mutual respect."

He went on to say, “Today, and every day throughout this year, we are all urged to be role models for fulfilling responsibility, giving, cooperation, and resilience. We must translate this initiative into tangible actions and fruitful community initiatives that contribute to enhancing the welfare of our society.

“These actions should instill in current and future generations the values derived from our identity, the principles of unity, solidarity, and teamwork, creating a positive, sustainable, and inclusive impact.”

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah noted, "In the 'Year of Community,' we are all committed to intensifying our sincere efforts to explore the potential of individuals, invest in their abilities, develop their skills and competencies, support their ambitions and creative ideas, and unleash their latent energies.

“This will allow us to continue moving forward on an outstanding developmental path and ensure that the UAE remains a homeland that embraces and welcomes everyone."

For her part, H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-Chairperson of the Council, said that the ‘Year of Community’ represents an extension of a wise vision by our leadership that continually seeks to strengthen community and family bonds and foster humanitarian values.

"This Presidential declaration boosts a sense of shared belonging to the UAE among all those who call the UAE their home and consider it the homeland for their dreams and aspirations."

H.H. Sheikha Mariam added,“ The ‘Year of Community’ is not just a time frame in which we focus on enhancing our cohesion, unity, and solidarity with one another, but rather a great opportunity that motivates each of us—mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, managers, employees, colleagues—to revive the spirit of cooperation, solidarity, and shared responsibility. This is to build a cohesive and prosperous society and shape a better future for ourselves, our families, and generations to come."

The ‘Year of Community’, she added, is an inspiring call for all to unite and to instill values and launch initiatives originated by the community, involving all its individuals and institutions.

“Such initiatives aim to create an impact that resonates across all segments and components of society. It is a new opportunity for the Council to play an influential and active role in embedding the concepts of cohesion, fraternity, inclusivity, resilience, and optimism within the UAE community.

Sheikha Mariam added, "In light of the noble humanitarian message carried by the ‘Year of Community’, I call on every individual, every family, and all community institutions to actively participate in making 2025 a year of lasting social impact. Let us work together, hand in hand, to build a conscious and resilient generation that upholds the values of giving, solidarity, and compassion, and is fully aware of their role in serving their community and homeland."

Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment, pointed out that the declaration of 2025 as the ‘Year of Community’ is an extension of a national vision that has always placed the individual and society at the centre of every ambition and plan.

Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education, explained that the declaration of the ‘Year of Community’ reflects the great importance and care that the leadership places on supporting society as the fundamental guarantee for achieving the UAE's vision in various fields of comprehensive and sustainable development.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher education and Scientific Research, said, "The declaration of the 'Year of Community' reflects the leadership's keen interest in celebrating the values of authenticity, openness, and tolerance that distinguish the UAE. It also aims to strengthen the bonds of harmony and constructive cooperation among all members of society, contributing to shaping a bright future in which everyone enjoys goodness and prosperity."

Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, said, "In the Year of Community, we affirm that the family is the fundamental nucleus of a strong and cohesive society. As the Ministry of Family, we are committed to enhancing the foundation, growth, and unity of the family at all stages, encompassing all segments, both young and old, as well as those in greatest need of care. The family is the cornerstone of instilling values of ambition, humanity, optimism, resilience, and authenticity, which contribute to building a prosperous society. Together, we share the responsibility of building a future where families thrive."

Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, said, "The vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has always been a solid national framework for moving forward along future paths with pioneering objectives that contribute to enhancing the UAE's global standing in various fields. The declaration of 2025 as the Year of Community is a precious and exceptional opportunity to reinforce the values that strengthen the foundations of the Union and its principles, which have driven the building of a cultural boom based on coexistence among nations, uniting efforts, and deepening noble humanitarian values that establish the pillars of a cohesive and unified society. The UAE remains a model of cooperation and innovation, continuing to work towards building a bright future marked by diversity, inclusivity, and serving all segments of society."

In response to the announcement, Hajar Al-Dhahli, Secretary-General of the Education, Human Development and Community Council, said, “At the Council, we view the 'Year of Community' as a key driver to make the community the central focus of our plans for this year. The development and empowerment of the Emirati community are at the top of our priorities, through which we aim to strengthen cohesion, instill values, and enhance the bonds that will unite the components and diverse segments of our society toward a single vision.”

Jassim Mohammed Buataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance, Abu Dhabi, said, “The declaration of the 'Year of Community' comes to emphasise the importance of unity and cooperation in facing common challenges in preparation for the future, and building on the capabilities of our communities. It also provides an opportunity to appreciate the contributions of individuals and institutions working to strengthen the fabric of our society, while encouraging community efforts to achieve all that benefits our dear homeland under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”