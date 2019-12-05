UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Conveys Condolences Of UAE Rulers To Sons Of Prince Miteb Bin Abdelaziz

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 12:45 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed conveys condolences of UAE Rulers to sons of Prince Miteb bin Abdelaziz

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has conveyed condolences of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to HRH Prince Dr. Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet and Advisor to the King and HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Miteb bin Abdulaziz, on the death of their father Prince Miteb bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

He also conveyed condolences of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Abdullah extended his heartfelt condolences on the death of Prince Miteb, also praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and grant his family solace and patience.

Earlier, Sheikh Abdullah arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday leading an Emirati delegation which included Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher education and Advanced Skills; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia offered condolences along with Sheikh Abdullah and his accompanying delegation.

