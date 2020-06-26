Abdullah bin Zayed, Costa Rican counterpart discuss COVID-19 countermeasures

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Rodolfo Solano Quirós, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Costa Rica, discussed the friendship ties between the two countries and the prospects of cooperation in various fields, including health, technology, tourism, food security, and agriculture.

This occurred over a video call wherein the ministers exchanged views over the latest developments related to COVID-19 and the efforts made by the two countries to control its impact.

In this regard, the two top diplomats underscored the importance of the existing cooperation and coordination between the two countries in exchanging expertise and adopting advanced tests to detect new cases of infections in addition to supporting global efforts to discover a vaccine for the pandemic.

The two ministers exchanged condolences over the victims of COVID-19 and stressed the significance of global collaboration and strengthening collective action to limit the repercussions of the pandemic.

They also spoke about the importance of cooperation among international agencies in this regard.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the UAE's desire to broaden the scope of cooperation with Costa Rica in light of the relations binding the two nations.

The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation hailed Costa Rica's support for Dubai 2020 Expo. He also said that he looks forward to the participation of Costa Rica in this global event next year.

In turn, Quirós commended UAE's support for his country in addressing the repercussions of the COVID-19, praising the relations between the two friendly countries and their keenness to enhance them and develop cooperation in all fields.