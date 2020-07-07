UrduPoint.com
Abdullah bin Zayed, Croatian counterpart discuss bilateral relations, COVID-19 countermeasures

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Gordan Grlić Radman, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia, discussed the strategic ties between the UAE and Croatia and the prospects of cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment and health domains.

In a phone call, Sheikh Abdullah and Radman tackled the latest regional developments and various regional and global issues of mutual interest, including Libya.

The two top diplomats exchanged views over the latest developments related to COVID-19 and the efforts made by the two countries to control its impact and repercussions.

They also exchanged condolences on victims of COVID-19 and emphasised the importance of joint coordination and cooperation in exchanging expertise and supporting international efforts to develop a vaccine for the pandemic.

Sheikh Abdullah hailed the continuous development in joint cooperation based on the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries.

In turn, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia praised the distinguished ties between the two countries.

He also said that his country looks forward to enhancing joint cooperation with the UAE in all fields.

