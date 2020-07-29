UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed, Cypriot FM Discuss Efforts To Contain COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:45 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Cypriot FM discuss efforts to contain COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Nikos Christodoulides, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, explored in a telephone call on Wednesday, ways of strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between the two friendly countries in several fields.

They also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, including Libya and means to enhance security in the East Mediterranean Region.

The two ministers discussed efforts being made by their countries to contain COVID-19 and to address its impact.

Sheikh Abdullah noted the sincere desire and keenness to further enhance avenues of cooperation with Cyprus.

