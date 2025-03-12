Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultural, food systems

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) COPENHAGEN, 12th March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met here today Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and the Danish Foreign Minister signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the field of sustainable agricultural and food systems.

The two sides also reviewed avenues for bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance it across various sectors, including health, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and other fields that support the developmental priorities of both countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed emphasised the strong and distinguished relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Denmark, as well as their shared commitment to developing bilateral cooperation to achieve sustainable economic growth and prosperity for both nations and their peoples.

Additionally, the two ministers exchanged views on regional and international developments and discussed ways to bolster global efforts to maintain international peace and security.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; Fatema Khamis Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway and Non-resident Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark; Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister for Energy and Sustainability Affair; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister for Advanced Science and Technology; and Omar Saif Ghobash, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and UAE Non-resident Ambassador to the Vatican.