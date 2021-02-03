Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan discuss accelerating cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Berdiniyaz Matiyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, have reviewed the prospects of accelerating cooperation between the two friendly nations across various fields.

This came as the UAE chief diplomat welcomed Matiyev today at the Ministry's HQ and reviewed the global fight against COVID-19 and cooperation between the two countries across economic, cultural, agricultural and health fields.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the importance of relations between the two nations, which he said, are steadily and remarkably growing across various fronts thanks to the determination of their leadership to advance cooperation to the best interests of their peoples.