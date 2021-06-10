Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan review bilateral relations

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received today Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdymukhamedov, to exchange views over a number of issues of common interest.

During the meeting, which was held at the ministry's HQ, ways of accelerating the bilateral relations were discussed as well the efforts made by the two nations as part of the global battle against COVID-19.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the distinctive relations between the two nations and their leadership's keenness to promote the prospects accelerating cooperation on all fronts.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Cabinet Member and Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.