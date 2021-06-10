UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister Of Turkmenistan Review Bilateral Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:45 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan review bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received today Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdymukhamedov, to exchange views over a number of issues of common interest.

During the meeting, which was held at the ministry's HQ, ways of accelerating the bilateral relations were discussed as well the efforts made by the two nations as part of the global battle against COVID-19.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the distinctive relations between the two nations and their leadership's keenness to promote the prospects accelerating cooperation on all fronts.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Cabinet Member and Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Turkmenistan All Cabinet

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

2 hours ago

AJK govt makes transfers, postings in police dept

14 minutes ago

32 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochista ..

14 minutes ago

June 10 hottest day with record 45 degree centigra ..

15 minutes ago

PBC rejects FIR against lawyers in Bahria town att ..

15 minutes ago

Jam Kamal calls on Governor Balochistan

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.