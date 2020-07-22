Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Speaker of Libyan House of Representatives, FM discuss latest developments in Libya

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, made a virtual call with Ahmid Houma, Deputy Speaker of Libyan House of Representatives, and Abdul Hadi Al Hweij, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Libyan Government, to take stock of the latest evolving developments in Libya and ways to support efforts aimed at reaching a political solution to the Libyan crisis.

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE's keenness in the unity of sisterly Libya and realisation of security and stability on all its territories.

He highlighted the UAE's firm stance which aligns with that of the international community supporting the political track for solving the Libyan crisis following the United Nations resolutions and outcomes of the Berlin Summit.

''The UAE backs the international efforts to find a political solution to the Libyan crisis, as well as tremendous efforts, being exerted by the Arab Republic of Egypt in this respect, out of its deep belief that security and stability in Libya are key pillars of the Egyptian and Arab national security,'' Sheikh Abdullah said.

He expressed the UAE's desire for a Libyan-owned political settlement and peaceful solution and that the Libyan brethren would prioritise the national interest for achieving stability and security in their country and realise the aspirations of the Libyan people for development and prosperity.