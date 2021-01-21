UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed, Diplomatic Advisor To French President Discuss Regional Issues

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Diplomatic Advisor to French President discuss regional issues

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Emmanuel Bonne, the Diplomatic Advisor to the French President, reviewed the prospects of advancing cooperation between the two friendly nations across all fronts.

This came at meeting in Paris today where the two sides underlined the depth of relations between UAE and France and their determination to continue to grow their strategic partnerships.

The meeting addressed a number of regional and international issues of interest and the latest developments in the middle East in the light of the two countries' efforts to promote peace and stability.

Both sides affirmed the two countries share common visions and positions towards several key issues, and emphasised their keenness to continue to work for strengthening the pillars of regional and international peace.

Attending the meeting was Ali Abdullah Al Ahmad, the UAE Ambassador to France.

