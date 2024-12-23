Abdullah Bin Zayed Discusses Developments With Syria’s Foreign Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 10:33 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed the latest developments in the Syrian Arab Republic during a phone call with Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Syrian Transitional Government.
The two sides also discussed ways to enhance the strong fraternal relations between the two nations and peoples in areas of common interest.
During the call with al-Shibani, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stressed the importance of preserving the unity, integrity and sovereignty of Syria.
Furthermore, he reaffirmed the UAE's unwavering position towards all endeavours aimed at ensuring a comprehensive and inclusive transitional phase that achieves the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people for stability and development, underscoring the UAE’s belief in the importance of restoring optimism among the Syrian population for a prosperous future.
Recent Stories
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities launches Authentic Identity and Sust ..
Latifa bint Mohammed attends closing ceremony of inaugural Dubai Sculpture Sympo ..
Dubai Metro, Tram score 96% in 2024 International Customer Experience Standards
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses developments with Syria’s Foreign Minister
Dubai Police concludes 4th edition of E-Sports Tournament
Real estate valuation in Ajman totals AED598 million in November 2024
CBUAE maintains GDP growth projections for 2024 at 4%
MoF announces amendments to Ministerial Decisions on Tax Groups, Participation a ..
IPS Congress 2025 highlights future trends in real estate sector
Over 45 fireworks shows to light up Dubai for New Year's Eve 2025
1 Billion Followers Summit to host 30 workshops
UAE, Croatia explore opportunities to bolster bilateral economic, trade relation ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities launches Authentic Identity and Sustainable Heritage ini ..57 seconds ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed attends closing ceremony of inaugural Dubai Sculpture Symposium1 minute ago
-
Dubai Metro, Tram score 96% in 2024 International Customer Experience Standards2 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses developments with Syria’s Foreign Minister2 minutes ago
-
Dubai Police concludes 4th edition of E-Sports Tournament2 minutes ago
-
Real estate valuation in Ajman totals AED598 million in November 20242 minutes ago
-
CBUAE maintains GDP growth projections for 2024 at 4%2 minutes ago
-
MoF announces amendments to Ministerial Decisions on Tax Groups, Participation and Foreign Permanent ..2 minutes ago
-
IPS Congress 2025 highlights future trends in real estate sector2 minutes ago
-
Over 45 fireworks shows to light up Dubai for New Year's Eve 20252 minutes ago
-
1 Billion Followers Summit to host 30 workshops3 minutes ago
-
UAE, Croatia explore opportunities to bolster bilateral economic, trade relations3 minutes ago