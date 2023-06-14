UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Discusses Promoting Joint Cooperation With Vietnamese Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses promoting joint cooperation with Vietnamese Prime Minister

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed with Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam, bilateral cooperation ties and ways to enhance them in various domains, including economic, trade and investment.

During the meeting, which comes within the framework of Sheikh Abdullah's work visit to Hanoi, the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to the Vietnamese Prime Minister and his wishes for Vietnam and its people for progress and prosperity.

In turn, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh conveyed his greeting to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his wishes for the UAE and its people for further progress and prosperity.

The top officials reviewed the development of bilateral relations in light of the 30th anniversary of their establishment, and discussed several issues of mutual interest related to promoting cooperation on the economic and trade level, as well as the two countries' efforts to reach a comprehensive economic partnership agreement.

They also touched on joint cooperation in combating climate change and the UAE's preparations to host the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Expo City Dubai later this year.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed highlighted the two countries' keenness to develop and strengthen their diplomatic relations, which were established in 1993, and reach a comprehensive economic partnership agreement that supports their development goals and aspirations.

He further expressed his hopes for the participation of Vietnam in COP28 this year, which would contribute to enriching the agenda of the global event.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology; Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Health; and Dr. Bader Abdullah Al Matrooshi, UAE Ambassador to Vietnam.

