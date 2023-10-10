Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed Discusses Regional De-escalation Efforts In Phone Calls With FMs Of Italy, Spain

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional de-escalation efforts in phone calls with FMs of Italy, Spain

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed ways to stop the escalation between the Palestinian and Israeli sides during two telephone calls with Antonio Tajani, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and José Manuel Albares Bueno, Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain.

The UAE top diplomat reviewed with his Italian and Spanish counterparts the regional and international efforts being made to contain the repercussions of the current situation and protect civilians.
Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the need to de-escalate the situation and prevent a cycle of violence that would jeopardise the region's security and stability, as well as the safety of its residents.

The top diplomats concurred that ongoing communication and coordination about the current crisis is critical.

Related Topics

European Union UAE Spain Top

Recent Stories

&#039;Cordoba Nights&#039; concert celebrates Anda ..

&#039;Cordoba Nights&#039; concert celebrates Andalusian culture, heritage

1 hour ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends second edition of Al ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends second edition of Al Ameen Forum

1 hour ago
 Santner shines with bat and ball as New Zealand de ..

Santner shines with bat and ball as New Zealand defeat Netherlands

1 hour ago
 Masdar signs MoU with Malaysia to develop up to 10 ..

Masdar signs MoU with Malaysia to develop up to 10GW of renewable energy project ..

1 hour ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed launches platform to enable p ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed launches platform to enable public to report economic crime ..

1 hour ago
 Ban on DFP in IIOJK: India's clampdown move to sil ..

Ban on DFP in IIOJK: India's clampdown move to silence legitimate political voic ..

1 hour ago
Nawaz to avail protective bail on arrival: Tarar

Nawaz to avail protective bail on arrival: Tarar

1 hour ago
 Oil soars as Hamas attack on Israel sparks war

Oil soars as Hamas attack on Israel sparks war

1 hour ago
 PHA planting trees to combat air pollution prior t ..

PHA planting trees to combat air pollution prior to winter season

1 hour ago
 Interactive session held for Pakistani students in ..

Interactive session held for Pakistani students in Luxembourg

1 hour ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends wedding of Theya ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends wedding of Theyab bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Na ..

2 hours ago
 Sindh Governor meets Malik Abdul Wali Khan

Sindh Governor meets Malik Abdul Wali Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East