Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional de-escalation efforts in phone call with Japanese FM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed ways to stop the escalation between the Palestinian and Israeli sides and protect civilians during a telephone call with Yōko Kamikawa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

The UAE top diplomat discussed with his Japanese counterpart the repercussions of the ongoing escalation, especially the humanitarian and security situation, and the importance of strengthening the efforts made to de-escalate the situation by all possible means.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed that all current international and regional efforts should focus on immediately stopping the escalation and violence, exercising the utmost restraint, and protecting civilians from the consequences of this exacerbating situation.

The meeting reviewed the UAE-Japan friendship and cooperation, where the two ministers emphasised the depth of bilateral strategic relations and their determination to advance them further to serve the mutual interests of both countries and their people.

The two ministers concurred to continue coordination and consultations during the coming period, and work to contain the current situation and spare the region from further escalation.

They also discussed the UAE's preparations to host COP28 this year in Expo City Dubai and Japan's participation in this major global event.

Sheikh Abdullah and Kamikawa expressed their keenness to work together within the framework of COP28 in a way that contributes to driving climate action and supporting related projects in the field of renewable and clean energy in the two countries.