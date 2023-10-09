Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed Discusses Regional Developments Over Phone With FMs Of Russia, Kuwait, Israel, Yair Lapid

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional developments over phone with FMs of Russia, Kuwait, Israel, Yair Lapid

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2023) ABU DHABI 9th October, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs has discussed during telephone calls with Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation; Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah, Foreign Minister of Kuwait; Eli Cohen, Foreign Minister of Israel; and Yair Lapid, leader of the opposition in Israel, the ongoing developments in the region.

The UAE top diplomat reviewed with them the ongoing de-escalation efforts and underscored the importance of protecting civilians from the consequences of the current crisis.

During the telephone calls, Sheikh Abdullah stressed that the current situation requires urgent action from all active international parties to reduce tensions and prevent further deterioration of the situation.

He stressed the need to exercise the highest levels of wisdom, de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the region, which, Sheikh Abdullah said, can only be achieved through a comprehensive, just peace, and sustainable security.

Related Topics

Israel Russia UAE Abu Dhabi Salem October All From Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Federal General Budget 2024 approved, estimated to ..

Federal General Budget 2024 approved, estimated total expenditures of AED64 Bill ..

2 minutes ago
 MD SSWMB for improving cleanliness operations in d ..

MD SSWMB for improving cleanliness operations in district East

23 minutes ago
 Justice Arif Hussain sworn in as acting Chief Just ..

Justice Arif Hussain sworn in as acting Chief Justice of AJK High Court

38 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi calls for awareness on ment ..

President Dr Arif Alvi calls for awareness on mental health as 24% Pakistanis un ..

32 minutes ago
 Ajman Tourism conducts roadshow in India

Ajman Tourism conducts roadshow in India

47 minutes ago
 Major among soldier embraced martyrdom while five ..

Major among soldier embraced martyrdom while five terrorists killed in Zhob oper ..

32 minutes ago
IHC seeks answer from CDA regarding plot allotment ..

IHC seeks answer from CDA regarding plot allotment to private educational instit ..

32 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor calls on Caretaker Chief Minister B ..

Sindh Governor calls on Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Murad Khan ..

32 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to former PTI MPA's brother

Court grants bail to former PTI MPA's brother

32 minutes ago
 AIOU aims to promote universal, low cost education ..

AIOU aims to promote universal, low cost education across country

32 minutes ago
 Drug peddler held with 2.280kg hashish

Drug peddler held with 2.280kg hashish

32 minutes ago
 Minister Information emphasizes equal education op ..

Minister Information emphasizes equal education opportunities for children

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East