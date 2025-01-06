Abdullah bin Zayed discusses strengthening bilateral relations with FM of Maldives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received, in Abu Dhabi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Maldives, Dr. Abdulla Khaleel.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries, avenues of cooperation, and ways to enhance collaboration in various sectors, including economy, trade, investment, renewable energy, and climate.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Dr.

Abdullah Khaleel, emphasising the UAE’s commitment to strengthening cooperative relations with the Maldives to support the developmental goals of both nations and bring prosperity and well-being to their peoples.

The two sides also discussed several regional and international issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on topics of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs.