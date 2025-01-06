Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed Discusses Strengthening Bilateral Relations With FM Of Maldives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses strengthening bilateral relations with FM of Maldives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received, in Abu Dhabi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Maldives, Dr. Abdulla Khaleel.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries, avenues of cooperation, and ways to enhance collaboration in various sectors, including economy, trade, investment, renewable energy, and climate.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Dr.

Abdullah Khaleel, emphasising the UAE’s commitment to strengthening cooperative relations with the Maldives to support the developmental goals of both nations and bring prosperity and well-being to their peoples.

The two sides also discussed several regional and international issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on topics of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Maldives Top

Recent Stories

UAE Leaders condole with King of Jordan on passing ..

UAE Leaders condole with King of Jordan on passing of Princess Majda Ra’ad

31 minutes ago
 Khorfakkan Marine Festival attracts over 70,000 vi ..

Khorfakkan Marine Festival attracts over 70,000 visitors

32 minutes ago
 Advisor asks PTI submit their demands in writing

Advisor asks PTI submit their demands in writing

49 minutes ago
 Biden issues major coastal protection before Trump ..

Biden issues major coastal protection before Trump handover

49 minutes ago
 Speakers emphasize fostering unity through diversi ..

Speakers emphasize fostering unity through diversity in ECO region

49 minutes ago
 BoR member takes briefing on various matters

BoR member takes briefing on various matters

49 minutes ago
4 bootleggers held, 158 liters liquor recovered

4 bootleggers held, 158 liters liquor recovered

52 minutes ago
 384 EUM students get Honhaar scholarship

384 EUM students get Honhaar scholarship

52 minutes ago
 15 suspects arrested in Shahzad Town during ICT Po ..

15 suspects arrested in Shahzad Town during ICT Police search operation

52 minutes ago
 AARI scientists researching on 600 new lines of ch ..

AARI scientists researching on 600 new lines of chickpea, lentil: Dr Khalid Huss ..

52 minutes ago
 CNS praises Coastal Command for safeguarding count ..

CNS praises Coastal Command for safeguarding country’s coastal areas despite c ..

52 minutes ago
 FDA provides relief on 2,888 applications last yea ..

FDA provides relief on 2,888 applications last year

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East