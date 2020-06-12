UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Discusses With UN Chief Ways Of Supporting UNRWA

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 09:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has discussed the prospects of fostering cooperation between the UAE and United Nations in a phone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The conversation covered an array of issues of common interest and the latest developments of the global fight against COVID-19. Means of further supporting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) were also reviewed during the call, with H.

H. Sheikh Abdullah underlining the UAE's commitment to bolstering cooperation with UN and its various agencies and programmes.

He also underlined the importance of consolidating joint action in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and reiterated the UAE's support for all international efforts in this regard.

Guterres hailed the UAE's support for several world countries in facing the repercussions of the global pandemic and valued the key humanitarian role played by the country.

