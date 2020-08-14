ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in a telephone call with Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Djibouti, explored means of bolstering bilateral ties and cooperation in several fields.

During the telephone conversation, the two ministers reviewed the latest developments in the region and a host of the latest regional and global issues of common interest.

They also discussed the latest developments related to the coronavirus, COVID-19, and the efforts by the two friendly countries to address its impact and affirmed the need for supporting global research efforts to find a vaccine.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the distinguished UAE-Djibouti ties, noting the sincere desire of both sides to further consolidate cooperation between them.