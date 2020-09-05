Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian FM discuss situation in Eastern Mediterranean region

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has reviewed the prospects of further consolidating the fraternal relations between the UAE and Egypt on all fronts with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

This came over a phone call, wherein the two ministers discussed a number of regional and international issues of concern, with special emphasis on the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the depth of the fraternal relations binding the two countries and the UAE's determination to constantly grow cooperation in line with the support of their leadership.