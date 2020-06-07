Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian FM review regional developments

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2020) ABU DHABI, 6th June 2020 (WAM) - The latest regional developments and issues of mutual interest have been deliberated by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry.

This came during a phone call on Saturday, where top diplomat valued the efforts made by Egypt that led to 'Cairo Declaration, which calls for ceasefire and for enhancing opportunities for political solution in Libya.

Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE is keen on ending the fight in brotherly Libya and views the Egyptian initiative as "a shining beacon of hope to achieve that goal.

He also called for the Libyan Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army's response to the Egyptian initiative.

His Highness emphasised the importance of Arab solidarity and for coming together as one against any threats to the security and stability of the Arab world. He also called for ending regional interventions in the Arab affairs.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the level of coordination and consultation with Egypt to confront challenges and threats to the region, and commended the Egyptian role in supporting regional stability and peace.