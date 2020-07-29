Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian FM review regional conditions, brotherly relations

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has reviewed the prospects of further enhancing the brotherly relations with Egypt in a phone call with its Foreign Minister Samih Shoukri.

During the call, the two top diplomats discussed a number of issues of common interest, including the situation in Libya and ways of supporting the ongoing efforts made to promote political settlement to the crisis, with Sheikh Abdullah reiterating UAE's support for Egypt's tireless efforts to reach a diplomatic solution that ensures security, and stability for the people of Libya.

Sheikh Abdullah also emphasised the historical and strategic relations binding the two countries and the determination of their leadership to continue supporting cooperation across all fronts to the best interests of their peoples.

The two ministers also addressed the developments of the COVID-19 and the two countries' efforts to grapple with the fallout of the pandemic.