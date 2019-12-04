Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian Foreign Minister review regional developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2019) The latest developments in Libya and Syria have been deliberated today by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shokri.

This came during a phone call Sheikh Abdullah received from the Egyptian top diplomat where they agreed on the importance of accelerating a political solution to the crisis situations in a way that ensures a decent life for Arab peoples.

The two sides underlined the necessity of continuing to counter terrorism and extremism and to prevent interferences in Arab issues by those parties who have been for years fueling extremism in the region.

They affirmed their rejection of the maritime boundaries deal signed by Turkey and the Government of National Accord in Libya and agreed to continue coordination over the coming period with the international community, particularly with those parties concerned with stability in Libya, to expedite the political solution sought after by the people of Libya and its brotherly and friendly countries.