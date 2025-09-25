Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM launch joint initiative to support Ukraine’s recovery through education, digital skills, entrepreneurship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia, on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80).

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Tsahkna discussed the latest regional and international developments, bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation across various domains, as well as the joint recovery initiatives of the UAE and Estonia in Ukraine.

As part of the meeting, the UAE and Estonia signed a Joint Declaration to support Ukraine’s recovery through transformative initiatives in education, digital skills, and entrepreneurship.

The initiatives reflect the UAE and Estonia’s shared commitment to support Ukraine and its people, and to investing in youth for stronger societies and a more prosperous future.

The Joint Declaration focuses on three flagship programmes:

- EDUHUB Early Childhood Competence Centers – equipping preschool teachers with modern STEM methodologies, first aid training, and innovative resources to create safe and inclusive environments for Ukraine’s youngest learners.

- Coding Unicorns Future Skills Accelerators – expanding STEM and coding opportunities for teenagers and young adults, particularly girls, through after-school clubs and intensive coding programs aligned with labor market needs.

- Future Entrepreneurs Program – embedding entrepreneurship education within vocational training, enabling thousands of students to acquire business, financial literacy, and innovation skills to contribute to Ukraine’s reconstruction and economic growth.

Commenting on the Joint Declaration, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said, “This partnership reflects the UAE’s steadfast belief that investing in Ukraine’s children and youth is investing in its future. By partnering with Estonia, a global leader in digital innovation and education, we aim to empower a generation that will rebuild, innovate, and thrive.”

The initiatives will be implemented in close cooperation with Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science, regional authorities, and civil society partners, ensuring local ownership, sustainability, and nationwide scalability.

This joint effort underscores the UAE and Estonia’s steadfast support for Ukraine’s long-term recovery, development and reconstruction, while reaffirming both nations’ commitment to humanitarian principles, innovation, and international cooperation.

The UAE is committed to unwavering efforts to alleviate the humanitarian conditions in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has provided more than US$105 million for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, signed cooperation agreements with the Olena Zelenska Foundation to provide additional centers for foster families and orphanages affected by the conflict, and dispatched relief aircraft carrying more than 1,015 tonnes of medical, food and relief aid.

The UAE has also provided 50 ambulances, and more than 4,500 generators, and two ships of relief aid to Romania, benefitting more than 1.2 million people, mainly women and children.

Furthermore, the UAE has successfully concluded 17 mediations between Russia and Ukraine, with the total number of captives exchanged through UAE mediation now reaching 4,641.