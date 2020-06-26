UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed, Estonian FM Review Bilateral Ties, Global Fight Against COVID-19

Fri 26th June 2020

Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM review bilateral ties, global fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Urmas Reinsalu, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs, today discussed in a video conference call, ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, particularly in technology, food security and medicinal fields.

The two top diplomats reviewed the latest developments of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic and the efforts of the two nations to combat it.

Sheikh Abdullah and Reinsalu emphasised the importance of cooperation and coordination between the two friendly countries in the fight against COVID-19, through the exchange of research expertise and adopting the latest testing.

They also stressed the need to step up cooperation within international organisations.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the strong ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Estonia and the shared desire to enhance them for the mutual benefit of their two peoples.

He also lauded Estonia's support to Expo 2020 Dubai, adding that he was looking forward to exceptional Estonian participation in this mega international event, which will be hosted by the UAE next year.

