Abdullah bin Zayed, EU High Representative discuss UAE-European ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2020) During a phone call, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discussed, with Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative of the European Union, EU, for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the relations between the UAE and the EU, as well as various regional developments and issues of mutual concern, including Libya and Sudan.

Sheikh Abdullah and Fontelles also discussed ways of reinforcing security in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

During the call, both sides affirmed that foreign intervention in Libya will not only harm the country but also neighbouring countries and the entire region.

Sheikh Abdullah pointed out that Turkey’s current role in the Arab region is not welcome and will have negative implications while highlighting the importance of the joint efforts of the international community to reach a political settlement to the current crisis.

He also praised Egypt’s role in reaching a political solution to the crisis and achieving stability in Libya, noting that the UAE’s message to the entire world is one of peace, security and development, as it aims to lead the efforts to resolve the Libyan crisis for the benefit of its fraternal people.

Sheikh Abdullah then stressed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen its ties with the EU and reinforce their cooperation while highlighting their distinguished relations and joint desire to enhance their relations in a number of fields.